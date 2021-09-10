Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 4,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

