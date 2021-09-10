Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 150,307 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.64. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

