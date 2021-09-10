Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys 932 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.35. 20,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,752. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.03 and a fifty-two week high of $275.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.