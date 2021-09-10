Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.