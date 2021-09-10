Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

