Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

VFH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,258. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

