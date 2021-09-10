Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,981. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

