Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36,085 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 444.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 632,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

