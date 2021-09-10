Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Moderna makes up 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

MRNA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.54. 76,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,509,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

