Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,994 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,158. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

