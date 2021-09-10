Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) versus Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Financial Analysis

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eneti $163.73 million 1.19 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.95

Paragon Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti.

Volatility and Risk

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Summary

Eneti beats Paragon Shipping on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

