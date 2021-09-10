ParallelCoin Price Down 76.3% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 69.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $59,395.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00385950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

