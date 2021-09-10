Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 52,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.