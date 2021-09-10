Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 21.6%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares were up 21.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 954,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 348,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corp. engages in the provision of mobile networking software and services. It offers mobile proprietary Software Defined Network Architecture platforms for the telecommunications industry utilizing messaging and security capabilities for the Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Internet-of-Things markets, Mobile, and Enterprise markets.

