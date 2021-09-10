Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of PH opened at $288.02 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

