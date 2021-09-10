ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $527.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.40 or 1.00002598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

