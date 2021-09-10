Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $5,863.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00058314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.