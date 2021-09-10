PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $308.65 million and $14.94 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,793.41 or 0.03973772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042411 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 172,101 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

