PAYCENT Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $115,262.38 and approximately $380.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

