PCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00059112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00164292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

