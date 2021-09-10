Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 631,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

