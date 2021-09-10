Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

