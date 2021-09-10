Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.31. 88,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 67,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDP. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.68. The firm has a market cap of C$63.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

