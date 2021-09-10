PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Hits $221,997.68

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $221,997.68 and $808.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00182426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,279.22 or 1.00015109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.19 or 0.07108518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00855473 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

