Pendle Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $1.33 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

