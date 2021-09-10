PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI opened at $64.19 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,739 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,860,200. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.