Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Down 4.5%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

