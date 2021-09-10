PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.23. 26,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.