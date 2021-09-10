Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 7.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

VT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 158,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

