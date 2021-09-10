Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 2,256,733 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

