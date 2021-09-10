Phala.Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00159167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

