Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $21,881.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.73 or 0.07317756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.58 or 1.00241904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00867019 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,103,990 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

