Phantasma (SOUL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $55.07 million and $1.72 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.65 or 0.99918579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

