Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

