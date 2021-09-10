Phoenixcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $228.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,185.76 or 0.99963120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00875018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00434896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00314598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005427 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,207,900 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.