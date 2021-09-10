Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.26 Million

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post sales of $48.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.01 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $197.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $244.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

