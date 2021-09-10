Pickle Finance Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and $7.40 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10.19 or 0.00022516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00059111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,692,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,670 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

