Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $15,612.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003980 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007219 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

