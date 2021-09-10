Pillar (PLR) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Pillar has a market cap of $14.47 million and $233,414.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

