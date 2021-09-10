Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,510. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70.

