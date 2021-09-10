PIN Price Tops $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00124488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00179364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.14 or 1.00115346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.72 or 0.07100906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.00852863 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

