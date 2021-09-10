Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.61). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.