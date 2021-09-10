PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,057.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $861,905.54 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,551,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

