Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $959,508.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00159167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

