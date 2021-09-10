PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.15 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $54.15 million and $1.92 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014046 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00025573 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,004,844 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

