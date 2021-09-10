Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $199,043.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

