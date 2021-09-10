PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. PlatON has a total market cap of $33.72 million and $8.36 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,267,978 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

