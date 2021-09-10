PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $421,984.43

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $421,984.43 and $3,892.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.