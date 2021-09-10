Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading 11.9% Higher

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

About Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

