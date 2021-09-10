Plian (PI) Market Cap Achieves $9.49 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Plian has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $275,922.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00058305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00159413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 862,598,982 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

